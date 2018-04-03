Scramble in the 5th district with Esty out of the running

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A scramble in the 5th. Congressional District Party endorsement conventions are a mere 6 weeks away and now with Democratic Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty out of the running, the parties must select their nominees.

Related: Voters react to Esty’s decision not to seek re-election

Made up of a few Farmington Valley Hartford Suburbs as well as Meriden and Cheshire, it stretches to include almost all Northwest Connecticut from Danbury to the Massachusetts state line.

Related Content: Esty announces decision not to run for re-election

The district has always been considered winnable for Republicans and with no incumbent in place it becomes a toss up, depending on how strong the field turns out to be.

Former Simsbury 1st Selectman Mary Glassman is the first Democrat to announce for 5th District seat — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) April 3, 2018

Fomrer Meriden Republican Mayor Manny Santos had already announced for the 5th CD back in February — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) April 3, 2018