Scramble in the 5th district with Esty out of the running

Elizabeth Esty
FILE - In this March 4, 2015, file photo, Rep. Elizabeth Esty, D-Conn. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Esty on Monday, April 2, 2018, asked the House Ethics Committee to investigate whether she did anything wrong in her handling of the firing of her former chief of staff accused of harassment, threats and violence against female staffers in her congressional office. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A scramble in the 5th. Congressional District Party endorsement conventions are a mere 6 weeks away and now with Democratic Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty out of the running, the parties must select their nominees.

Made up of a few Farmington Valley Hartford Suburbs as well as Meriden and Cheshire, it stretches to include almost all Northwest Connecticut from Danbury to the Massachusetts state line.

The district has always been considered winnable for Republicans and with no incumbent in place it becomes a toss up, depending on how strong the field turns out to be.

