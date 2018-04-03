Senator Blumenthal gets behind the wheel of autonomous car

By Published:
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016 file photo, an Uber driverless car heads out for a test drive in San Francisco. Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. Police in the city of Tempe said Monday, March 19, 2018, that the vehicle was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when the woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg,File)

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The cars going around the Consumer Reports Test Track Tuesday practically drive themselves.

Autonomous vehicles some like the ones involved in recent deadly crashes will be driven to demonstrate their capabilities and limitations.

Senator Richard Blumenthal is hosting the test drive in an effort to fight to strengthen autonomous vehicle safety oversight.

Demonstrations will include the Tesla Model X which is the same car involved in at least two crashes. That will be driving around the test track, while the Cadillac Super Cruise will be taken out on Route 2.

fa964a79ddbe483a89d6f00ed7ed2300 Senator Blumenthal gets behind the wheel of autonomous car
This March 19, 2018 still image taken from video provided by ABC-15, shows investigators at the scene of a fatal accident involving a self driving Uber car on the street in Tempe, Ariz. Police in the city of Tempe said Monday, March 19, 2018, that the vehicle was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when the woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit. (ABC-15.com via AP)

Blumenthal and trained drivers will test the vehicle’s hands-free, autonomous capabilities.

Following the demonstrations, Senator Blumenthal and Consumer Reports will discuss the limitations and capabilities of the technology and the need for stronger safety oversight and regulations to keep passengers, pedestrians and drivers safe on the road.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s