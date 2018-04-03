Senator Blumenthal gets behind the wheel of autonomous car

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The cars going around the Consumer Reports Test Track Tuesday practically drive themselves.

Autonomous vehicles some like the ones involved in recent deadly crashes will be driven to demonstrate their capabilities and limitations.

Senator Richard Blumenthal is hosting the test drive in an effort to fight to strengthen autonomous vehicle safety oversight.

Demonstrations will include the Tesla Model X which is the same car involved in at least two crashes. That will be driving around the test track, while the Cadillac Super Cruise will be taken out on Route 2.

Blumenthal and trained drivers will test the vehicle’s hands-free, autonomous capabilities.

Following the demonstrations, Senator Blumenthal and Consumer Reports will discuss the limitations and capabilities of the technology and the need for stronger safety oversight and regulations to keep passengers, pedestrians and drivers safe on the road.