Senator Blumenthal to speak on autonomous vehicle safety

(WTNH) — United States Senator Richard Blumenthal will be speaking out about the safety of autonomous cars on Tuesday.

Senator Blumenthal will also host demonstrations of self-driving vehicles.

The senator says there is a need for stronger safety oversight for autonomous cars.

This comes just after two deadly crashes involving partly autonomous Uber and Tesla vehicles in Arizona and California.

The demonstration will begin at 12 noon at the Consumer Reports Test Track in Colchester.