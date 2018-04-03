Senator Blumenthal to speak on autonomous vehicle safety

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:
- FILE - Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) (WTNH / Tom Parent)

(WTNH) — United States Senator Richard Blumenthal will be speaking out about the safety of autonomous cars on Tuesday.

Senator Blumenthal will also host demonstrations of self-driving vehicles.

Related content: Tesla says vehicle in deadly crash was on Autopilot

The senator says there is a need for stronger safety oversight for autonomous cars.

Related content: Arizona suspends Uber’s driverless car testing after deadly accident

This comes just after two deadly crashes involving partly autonomous Uber and Tesla vehicles in Arizona and California.

The demonstration will begin at 12 noon at the Consumer Reports Test Track in Colchester.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s