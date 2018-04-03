Should you get the new vaccine for shingles?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’ve had the chickenpox, you can develop shingles.

A blistering itchy rash is a visible sign of shingles, an infectious disease triggered by the same virus that causes chickenpox.

The pain, at times, excruciating.

“After the rash goes away, the pain stays. It can stay four months, it can stay for years and it can be very difficult to manage,” says New Haven internist Dr. Stephen Brenner.

One in three people will come down with shingles in their lifetime.

Dr. Brenner has treated countless patients, “The older you get as your immunity diminishes, the risk goes to one in two.”

Now there’s Shingrix, FDA approved and endorsed by the CDC for patients 50 years and older.

“They call it an adjutant vaccine, so it’s got another chemical in it. It kinda turbo charges the way it works.”

This one says Dr. Brenner trumps the only other vaccine available, “One of the downsides of that vaccine, was that the older you got the less effective it was. This one is effective in 92 plus percent of cases at 50 and around 90 percent of cases over ninety.”

His patient Norman Bender has so far avoided shingles.

The 72 year old got the older injection years ago – but decided to get this one as well.

“This is suppose to be an improved, better version which hopefully gives more resistance and so, you go forward because science goes forward.”

This latest inoculation against shingles is also for people who have had it and those not sure if they’ve had chickenpox.

Side effects are minimal.

Bender says, “It started to get sore the next day. And I’d say Saturday, Sunday, and maybe part of Monday it was sore and then it stopped being sore.”

“It’s a new design,” explains Dr. Brenner, “The way it’s formulated is different from other vaccines which makes it so much more effective.”

Side effects can include headache and flu like illness.

People who get Shingrix get it in two doses two to six months apart.

If you have questions, talk with your doctor.

It is covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and most insurance companies.