State joins others to sue US over census question

By Published: Updated:
File. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state officials have joined a coalition of attorneys general and cities in filing a lawsuit seeking to block the Trump Administration from demanding citizenship information in the 2020 decennial Census.

The states argue that demanding citizenship information would depress Census turnout in states with large immigrant populations, directly threatening those states’ fair representation in Congress and the Electoral College as well as billions of dollars in critical federal funds for education, infrastructure, Medicaid and more.

State Attorney General George Jepsen says the move creates a “chilling effect” in immigrant communities.

Today’s lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. It is led by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and, in addition to Connecticut, includes over 16 states, several cities, and the District of Columbia.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s