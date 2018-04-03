Stretch Your Dollar: Tips for selling your property

(WTNH)– Spring is a popular time of year to make a move, perhaps to buy your first house! If you’re going to be selling your home, we are stretching your dollar with how to choose a listing price and make your property stand out.

It may still look like winter but the spring home-buying frenzy is well underway. CEO of Tier 1 Real Estate, Ryan Smith, told us if you’re hoping to sell your property, the time is now to get it on the market.

Step One – make sure you carefully price your home.

“If you price it too high you’re not going to get any looks, if you price it too low, you’re going to leave money on the table,” said Smith. “I like to price homes pretty close to their market value. That generates early interest and sometimes even a competitive bidding war.

Next, clean up your property. When the ground thaws, put in some fresh mulch or flowers to clean things up. Consider a fresh coat of paint on the mailbox or house number.

And third, make sure you’re getting the most exposure possible.

“The greatest way to get exposure for your listing is to make sure it goes into the multiple listing service,” said Smith. “The multiple listing service feeds into some popular websites such as realtor.com and zillow.com.”

Many people have also found it’s worth the money to have a professional photographer take pictures of your home for you,

And while you wait, if you can, do pre-inspection repairs. If you know something needs to be fixed, you’ll likely save money doing it yourself or using your own contractor.