Student driver vehicle crashes into Waterbury DMV

WTNH.com staff Published: Updated:
(Photo Courtesy: Steph Grullon/Facebook)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The worst case scenario for every new driver came true in Waterbury on Tuesday.

A student driver vehicle smashed through the wall at the DMV in Waterbury.

Officials say a permit-holder taking a driving test backed into a parking spot. Instead of breaking, the vehicle then sped up and crashed through the windows of the building.

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles says one customer inside went to the hospital, but that there have been no reports of serious injuries.

Authorities say no interruptions to DMV services have occurred.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s