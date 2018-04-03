Student driver vehicle crashes into Waterbury DMV

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The worst case scenario for every new driver came true in Waterbury on Tuesday.

A student driver vehicle smashed through the wall at the DMV in Waterbury.

Officials say a permit-holder taking a driving test backed into a parking spot. Instead of breaking, the vehicle then sped up and crashed through the windows of the building.

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles says one customer inside went to the hospital, but that there have been no reports of serious injuries.

Authorities say no interruptions to DMV services have occurred.

