TechTuesday: Behind the Viral Gaming Sensation ‘Fortnite’

(WTNH) — Fortnite has become a huge game amongst kids, adults and celebrities alike with over 40 million players worldwide. Month-over-month it has grown users substantially. It is already been named the biggest gaming hit of 2018 so far. Fortnight: Battle Royale was officially launched in September 2017 across Playstation 4, Xbox and PC as well as Mac computers. On Monday, the mobile version was introduced to iPhone users with Android compatibility coming soon.

The game draws comparisons to the movie ‘Hunger Games’ where players engage in a shooting survival game in the popular Battle Royale version.

Essentially, 100 people parachute onto an island with only the clothes on their back and a pickaxe. Participants must to kill-off others to be the lone winner, the “victory royale” as it is known, where players fight to the death. The game is unique because it is a shooting game along with a building component where players can build structures and items in the game to survive as well.

The unique part is that there is no blood or gore and the characters look friendly and fun, very cartoon-like. It is a free game to play but users can buy in-game costumes for their characters, more items or even pay for a subscription if they want.

The technology behind it is innovative which is why it has taken over 6-years to perfect. Users can play cross-platform which means one player can use their iPhone, while a friend can also join in on Playstation 4. Generally, most games are only made for one system which is why this game is so groundbreaking. Along with that, there’s something called cross-progression which means that users can play on the same account no matter which platform they’re using.

A few weeks ago, on March 15th, the rapper Drake along with Travis Scott, who is another rapper, as well as Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver Juju Smith-Schuster played Fortnite with a professional video game player called “Ninja”. This game was streamed on Amazon-owned social network geared at video gamers called Twitch. The attention of this particular live stream broke records on Twitch and helped the game reach more users.

Fortnite is also a YouTube sensation with billions of views on the platform; recently crowned “most viewed game on YouTube” from Matchmade with the attention that it is getting.

Parents are worried about the amount of time their children are playing the game for, as well as the violent theme and of course, stranger involvement. Fortnite can be played solo, as a duo, trio or a group of four friends, but the game does pair up complete strangers that players can listen and talk to in real-life while playing. The social component of the game allows for players not to be isolated while playing Fortnite and engage in conversation.

It is important, however, to limit screen time with video games, computer usage and mobile devices as a recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics. Parents should also familiarize themselves with the content in these popular video games.