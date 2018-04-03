Threats made to Vinal Techincal School in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– A student was arrested after threats were made toward a Middletown school on Monday night.

At approximately 7:16 pm, Connecticut State Police received reports of threats made to The Vinal Technical School in Middletown. According to police, a witness stated that their child received three messages through Snapchat implying that violence would occur at the school.

With help from the first witness, a second witness, and the school, police were able to determine the person of interest.

State police responded to the student’s residence, where the student admitted to sending the Snapchat messages. The student who is a juvenile, was arrested and charged with Breach of Peace in the Second Degree and Threatening in the Second Degree.

The student is scheduled to appear at Juvenile Matters Court in Middletown on April 4th.