Threats made to Vinal Techincal School in Middletown

By Published:
- FILE - Middletown Police Cruiser (WTNH / Tina Detelj)

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– A student was arrested after threats were made toward a Middletown school on Monday night.

At approximately 7:16 pm, Connecticut State Police received reports of threats made to The Vinal Technical School in Middletown. According to police, a witness stated that their child received three messages through Snapchat implying that violence would occur at the school.

With help from the first witness, a second witness, and the school, police were able to determine the person of interest.

State police responded to the student’s residence, where the student admitted to sending the Snapchat messages. The student who is a juvenile, was arrested and charged with Breach of Peace in the Second Degree and Threatening in the Second Degree.

The student is scheduled to appear at Juvenile Matters Court in Middletown on April 4th.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s