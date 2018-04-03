Today’s Dish: Frank Pepe rewarding loyal customers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Dish presented by Stone Academy. The iconic New Haven pizzeria Frank Pepe is launching new loyalty program.

Members will get a $15 reward on their birthday, and $20 dollars for every $250 they spend.

Megan Markle and Prince Harry picked London florist Philippa Craddock to decorate Saint George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. 2,600 people will be invited into the castle grounds to watch the arrival of the bride and groom at the May 19th wedding. After the wedding, the flowers will be given to local charities.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum announced their separation after nine years of marriage.

17-year-old Michael Brown applied to some of the best universities in the U.S., and was admitted to every single one with a full ride. His top four choices are Harvard, Princeton, Northwestern and Yale.

A clerk at a Massachusetts grocery store became famous five months ago when video of his singing went viral. Gilly Assuncao received an acceptance letter from the Berklee College of Music.