Video: Playful panda gets clingy with zookeeper

SICHUAN SHENG, China (WTNH/ABC) — An 8-month-old panda cub got cuddly and clingy with a zookeeper trying to move his bamboo stalks in a new viral video.

The action took place at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China. A zookeeper there was attempting to move stalks of bamboo to another section of the panda enclosure, when the cub held onto the zookeeper’s leg, in a manner similar to when a toddler doesn’t want their parent to leave the room.

The zookeeper was able to shake free, only for the cub to return moments later and latch on again. No one was hurt. The cub just wanted those bamboo stalks to stay where they were.

The cute video has already surged in popularity around the globe after it was shared a few days ago.