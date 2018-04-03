West Haven woman charged for allegedly burglarizing Wilton gas station, more arrests expected

WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing from a gas station in Wilton.

According to police, on Dec. 19, 2017 just before 5:00 a.m., officials were called to the Gulf Gas Station at 287 Danbury Road for a report of a burglary.

Officials say a glass door to the business had been shattered and that cash and cigarettes had been stolen.

Following a further investigation, it was determined that a man smashed the glass with a hammer and took the items before fleeing in a vehicle.

Police say a woman, 30-year-old Alicia Sheremeta, drove that vehicle.

On Monday, units arrested Sheremeta on charges of burglary in the 3rd degree, larceny in the 4th degree and other related charges.

She was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 17.

The man allegedly involved has been identified and police say more arrests are anticipated in this case.