Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s could replace outgoing Toys R Us

By Published: Updated:

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You probably know by now Toys R Us is bankrupt and closing all of its stores around the nation, including at least half a dozen in Connecticut.  The resulting fallout is already hitting.

“The immediate impact would be the loss of the jobs that are there,” said North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda.

Up to 40 jobs will be eliminated at the North Haven store alone.

“There’s barely any toys left in there,” said customer Stephen Martindale.

But First Selectman Freda said there’s another problem.  “The optics of having an empty section in a vibrant plaza, the optics don’t look good,” he explained.  So, Freda is working fast to lure a new big box store within 90 days.  “Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, these are retailers that we’re going to be courting to bring in.”

“That’s pretty fast,” Martindale concluded.  “I thought this was going to be vacant for at least a year, maybe six months.”

North Haven might be the exception because other communities face the possibility of blight and crime once the doors close for the last time if they can’t find new retailers to take its place.

“The future is very bright,” Freda said. “These plazas will be filled with new businesses coming in.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s