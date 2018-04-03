Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s could replace outgoing Toys R Us

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You probably know by now Toys R Us is bankrupt and closing all of its stores around the nation, including at least half a dozen in Connecticut. The resulting fallout is already hitting.

“The immediate impact would be the loss of the jobs that are there,” said North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda.

Up to 40 jobs will be eliminated at the North Haven store alone.

“There’s barely any toys left in there,” said customer Stephen Martindale.

But First Selectman Freda said there’s another problem. “The optics of having an empty section in a vibrant plaza, the optics don’t look good,” he explained. So, Freda is working fast to lure a new big box store within 90 days. “Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, these are retailers that we’re going to be courting to bring in.”

“That’s pretty fast,” Martindale concluded. “I thought this was going to be vacant for at least a year, maybe six months.”

North Haven might be the exception because other communities face the possibility of blight and crime once the doors close for the last time if they can’t find new retailers to take its place.

“The future is very bright,” Freda said. “These plazas will be filled with new businesses coming in.”