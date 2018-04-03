YouTube employees recount chilling details

SAN BRUNO, Ca. (WTNH) — Law enforcement sources say the shooting at YouTube’s headquarters is being investigated as a domestic dispute. Police say a woman ranging from 35 to 40 years-old critically injured a man who was her intended target. They say the shooter is from Southern California with no apparent connection to YouTube.

Tuesday night, the two women injured were said to be in serious and fair condition according the trauma surgeon treating them at Zuckerberg San Francisco Hospital.

San Bruno police say they were flooded with 9-1-1 calls employees and were on scene within two minutes.

“Officers encountered numerous employees fleeing from the building and it was very chaotic as you can imagine,” Chief Ed Barberini said.

The female shooter was found dead in the courtyard of the building from an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound.

YouTube employees say they ran for their lives and recounted chilling details about the shooter.

“There was a guy on the ground. He had been shot and the shooter was within 20 feet of him yelling ‘come and get me,'” Zach Vorhees, a YouTube employee said.

“The police went up to the front they started waving people out – they all had their hands in the air because they didn’t know who was who,” Steve Dempsey added.

The trauma surgeon treating the victims called Tuesday another terrible day in the U.S. and an all-too-common trend of gun violence.

“You’d think after seeing Las Vegas, Parkland, the Pulse nightclub shooting, we’d see an end to this, but we have not,” Dr. Andre Campbell said during a media briefing.

Senator Richard Blumenthal is reacting to the shooting, saying, “America watches in horror as yet another gun violence tragedy unfolds. Grateful for emergency responders.”