50 years later, Connecticut remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

(ABC News) — A number of events are planned for Wednesday in Connecticut to mark the five decades since the passing of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. was in Memphis, Tennessee to rally support for striking sanitation workers.

While he was on the balcony of his motel, he was shot and killed at the age of 39.

Silencing one of the most influential and respected voices of the civil rights movement.

Many communities are marking this day by reflecting on Dr. King’s message, his words and what he stood for.

Some events were held on Tuesday in Connecticut.

Those who were there acknowledged how far our country has come in the name of equality, but say there’s still more that has to be done.

“We’ve obviously made a lot of progress, how else could we explain the presidency of Barack Obama of the United States,” said Brooker Devaughn of West Hartford.

“I listen to stories that my father told, that my grandparents told and I feel extremely fortunate to have grown up in my generation as opposed to their generation,” said Earl Exum of West Hartford.

There are several events taking place on Wednesday to mark the 50 years since Dr. King’s assassination.

The first one will be at Norwich Free Academy at 9:30 a.m.

In Hartford, there will be a rally at 4 p.m. at the Connecticut Supreme Court building.

Later in the day there will be an event in New Haven at Trinity Church on the Green at 6 p.m

Then in Ansonia a bronze bust of Dr. King will be unveiled at the Ansonia Armory from 6 p.m to 8 p.m.

Some of the planned events will include marches, bell ringing, performance and reading some of Dr. King’s speeches.