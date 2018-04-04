Blumenthal, experts to discuss tick season

WTNH.com Staff Published:
FILE - This is a March 2002 file photo of a deer tick under a microscope in the entomology lab at the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown, R.I. Researchers focused on ticks and the debilitating diseases they spread say the heavy snow that blanketed the Northeast this winter was like a cozy quilt for baby blacklegged ticks that are now questing for blood as the weather warms up. (AP Photo/Victoria Arocho, File)

(WTNH) — United States Senator Richard Blumenthal and experts will discuss this year’s tick season what Connecticut can expect on Wednesday.

Experts say it is important with warmer weather starting that we prepare and protect ourselves.

This comes after last years spike in the tick population and a growing number of them testing positive for serious diseases like Lyme, Babesia and Powassan.

Senator Blumenthal will be joined by Dr. Theodore Andreadis in the discussion on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in New Haven.

