Chuck E. Cheese’s offers Sensory Sensitive Sundays for children with autism

(WKRG/WTNH) – The bright lights, loud music, and sounds from games found at Chuck E. Cheese‘s will be toned down the first Sunday of every month for a brief time. Play and restaurant areas will open two hours earlier to cater to families of children with autism and other special needs.

According to the company’s website, food and games will be offered but with less crowding and noise, and dimmed lighting. Children with autism can be easily overwhelmed by a lot of stimuli causing them anxiety.

Trained staff will also be on hand for families.

Manchester, Newington, Orange and Waterbury locations are on a list of stores across the country participating in Sensory Sensitive Sundays.

