Chuck E. Cheese’s offers Sensory Sensitive Sundays for children with autism

By Published:
(BigStock Photo)

(WKRG/WTNH) – The bright lights, loud music, and sounds from games found at Chuck E. Cheese‘s will be toned down the first Sunday of every month for a brief time. Play and restaurant areas will open two hours earlier to cater to families of children with autism and other special needs.

According to the company’s website, food and games will be offered but with less crowding and noise, and dimmed lighting. Children with autism can be easily overwhelmed by a lot of stimuli causing them anxiety.

Trained staff will also be on hand for families.

Manchester, Newington, Orange and Waterbury locations are on a list of stores across the country participating in Sensory Sensitive Sundays.

Click here for more information.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s