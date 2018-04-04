Panera Bread Experiences Customer Data Breach

(WTNH) — As many as 37 million Panera Bread customer potentially have their personal information jeopardized due to a website database leak exposed by KrebsOnSecurity.

Over a period of eight months, data such as names, email addresses, birth dates, home addresses and last four digit credit card numbers were accessible on the website of the popular bakery and cafe chain through a plain text file. This security breach was not due to a hack, simply a file which was unknowingly exposed on the website publicly.

Panera Bread has 34 locations in Connecticut.

Consumers should review Panera Bread account information as well as are encouraged to change passwords.

