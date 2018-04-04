Rally held at Capitol to kick off ‘Sexual Assault Awareness Month’

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The ‘Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence’ planned a rally on the State Capitol grounds Wednesday to kick off ‘Sexual Assault Awareness Month.’

The outdoor rally has been cancelled because of the weather but the group has moved indoors at the Legislative Office Building for an event billed as ‘Solidarity for Survivors Advocacy Day.’

The event takes on added meaning following the events of the past five days that saw the revelation that a sitting member of Congress from Connecticut had admittedly mishandled an alleged case of sexual harassment and abuse in her own office.