Silver alert issued for missing 63-year-old from Mohegan Sun

(Photo provided by Connecticut State Police)

(WTNH) — A sliver alert has been issued for a 63-year-old man missing from Mohegan Sun.

According to authorities, 63-year-old William Dubauskas has been missing since Tuesday April 3 from the casino.

Police describe Dubauskas as a white male with gray hair and green eyes. They say he stands at 6 feet and 2 inches tall, and weighs around 220 pounds.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a black pullover shirt that has horizontal gray stripes across the chest. They say he was also wearing jeans and dark sneakers.

Authorities are asking that anyone who knows the whereabouts of Dubauskas to contact Mohegan Sun Tribal Police at 860-862-8190.

