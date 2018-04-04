Judiciary Committee passes bill to ban bump stocks

WTNH.com Staff Published:

(WTNH) — In the fight to tighten gun control, the state’s Judiciary Committee passed a bill that would ban bump stocks.

The committee gave it their stamp of approval on Tuesday night and it now heads to the House for a vote.

Related content: 3 gun related proposals go before Judiciary Committee

Governor Dannel Malloy is applauding the committee’s passage of the bill. Malloy calls it a “step in the right direction”, saying bump stocks have no place in out society.

Several lawmakers across the nation have been calling for this bill since the deadly shooting rampage in Las Vegas.

 

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s