Hurricanes

Powerful Hurricane Irma hits first Caribbean islands
The most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history made its first landfall in the islands of the northeast Caribbean early Wedne…
Preparing for Connecticut’s next hurricane
Hurricane Harvey caused catastrophic flooding in Texas and now Irma has its sights set on Florida.
Malloy discusses storm preparedness for hurricane season
Governor Malloy is urging Connecticut residents to prepare as the state moves into the height of hurricane season.
Irma strengthens to a Cat 5 storm as it nears Caribbean
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.
Death toll from Harvey rises to at least 60
Officials now blame at least 60 deaths on Harvey, the storm that dumped several feet of rain on southeast Texas in a matter of days.
After Harvey, insurance drones take to the Texas skies
Insurance adjusters are bringing more drones with them than ever before as they head to Texas to assess the damage from Harvey.
Hurricane Irma strengthens to Category 4, ‘increasing chance’ could affect Florida: NHC
Hurricane Irma has strengthened to a Category 4 storm today and the National Hurricane Center said there is an “increasing chance” that Flor…
Animals rescued during Harvey finding new homes
Many shelter pets rescued following Hurricane Harvey are now one step closer to finding a new home.
Wildfires across US West force thousands to flee their homes
Wildfires forced thousands to flee their homes across the U.S. West during a sweltering, smoke-shrouded holiday weekend of record heat.
Officials advise parents to help kids process Harvey
The images out of Texas can be difficult for kids to fully take in and understand.